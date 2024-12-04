Albany wins 88-73 against Columbia

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Neely scored 18 points as Albany beat Columbia 88-73 on Wednesday night. Neely added 13…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Neely scored 18 points as Albany beat Columbia 88-73 on Wednesday night.

Neely added 13 rebounds for the Great Danes (6-3). DeMarr Langford Jr. finished 6 of 7 from the floor to add 12 points. Byron Joshua had 12 points and went 4 of 9 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range).

Blair Thompson led the Lions (8-1) in scoring, finishing with 14 points, six rebounds and four steals. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa added 11 points for Columbia. The loss broke the Lions’ eight-game winning streak.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.