Albany visits Wisconsin after Williams’ 36-point performance

Albany Great Danes (10-1) at Wisconsin Badgers (9-2, 1-0 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin…

Albany Great Danes (10-1) at Wisconsin Badgers (9-2, 1-0 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin hosts Albany after Serah Williams scored 36 points in Wisconsin’s 71-64 victory over the Butler Bulldogs.

The Badgers have gone 6-0 at home. Wisconsin is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Great Danes have gone 4-1 away from home. Albany leads the America East scoring 69.4 points per game while shooting 46.8%.

Wisconsin scores 69.9 points, 15.8 more per game than the 54.1 Albany gives up. Albany averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Wisconsin gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tess Myers is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, while averaging 7.9 points.

Kayla Cooper is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Great Danes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 8-2, averaging 67.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Great Danes: 9-1, averaging 69.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.