Albany visits Wisconsin after Williams’ 36-point outing

Albany Great Danes (10-1) at Wisconsin Badgers (9-2, 1-0 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin plays Albany after Serah Williams scored 36 points in Wisconsin’s 71-64 victory over the Butler Bulldogs.

The Badgers are 6-0 in home games. Wisconsin is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Great Danes are 4-1 in road games. Albany averages 69.4 points and has outscored opponents by 15.3 points per game.

Wisconsin averages 69.9 points, 15.8 more per game than the 54.1 Albany allows. Albany averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Wisconsin gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 19.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.9 blocks for the Badgers.

Kayla Cooper is shooting 62.7% and averaging 18.3 points for the Great Danes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 8-2, averaging 67.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Great Danes: 9-1, averaging 69.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

