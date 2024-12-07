Albany visits Siena after Seppala’s 21-point showing

Albany Great Danes (7-0) at Siena Saints (2-4) Loudonville, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts Albany…

Albany Great Danes (7-0) at Siena Saints (2-4)

Loudonville, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts Albany after Teresa Seppala scored 21 points in Siena’s 57-53 victory over the UMass Minutewomen.

The Saints are 1-1 on their home court. Siena ranks eighth in the MAAC with 21.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Seppala averaging 5.0.

The Great Danes are 3-0 on the road. Albany ranks seventh in the America East with 20.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Kayla Cooper averaging 5.9.

Siena’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Albany allows. Albany has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 44.0% shooting opponents of Siena have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahniysha Jackson is shooting 28.4% and averaging 14.2 points for the Saints.

Cooper is averaging 19.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Great Danes.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

