Albany visits Sias and Stonehill

Albany Great Danes (6-0) at Stonehill Skyhawks (2-4)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill hosts Albany after Megan Sias scored 23 points in Stonehill’s 87-75 loss to the Maine Black Bears.

The Skyhawks have gone 1-1 at home. Stonehill allows 75.3 points and has been outscored by 6.0 points per game.

The Great Danes are 2-0 on the road. Albany ranks fifth in the America East with 29.3 rebounds per game led by Kayla Cooper averaging 7.8.

Stonehill makes 42.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Albany has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). Albany averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Stonehill allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sharn Hayward averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc.

Kaci Donovan averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc.

