Albany puts home win streak on the line against Merrimack

Merrimack Warriors (4-4) at Albany Great Danes (9-1)

Albany, New York; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany hosts Merrimack looking to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Great Danes have gone 5-0 in home games. Albany leads the America East with 68.4 points and is shooting 46.4%.

The Warriors are 1-4 on the road. Merrimack is eighth in the MAAC scoring 55.9 points per game and is shooting 34.7%.

Albany averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Merrimack gives up. Merrimack averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Albany allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla Cooper is shooting 63.8% and averaging 18.7 points for the Great Danes.

Paloma Garcia is averaging 12.3 points and 2.1 steals for the Warriors.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

