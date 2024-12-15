Albany plays Merrimack, seeks 6th straight home win

Merrimack Warriors (4-4) at Albany Great Danes (9-1) Albany, New York; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Albany hosts Merrimack…

Merrimack Warriors (4-4) at Albany Great Danes (9-1)

Albany, New York; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany hosts Merrimack aiming to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Great Danes are 5-0 on their home court. Albany averages 14.1 assists per game to lead the America East, paced by Kayla Cooper with 2.5.

The Warriors are 1-4 on the road. Merrimack ranks fifth in the MAAC allowing 60.3 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

Albany averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Merrimack allows. Merrimack averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Albany gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaci Donovan is shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, while averaging 12.3 points.

Paloma Garcia is averaging 12.3 points and 2.1 steals for the Warriors.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.