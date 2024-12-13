Albany (NY) takes home win streak into matchup with Drexel

Drexel Dragons (6-4) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-5) Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY)…

Drexel Dragons (6-4) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-5)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Great Danes face Drexel.

The Great Danes have gone 3-0 at home. Albany (NY) is sixth in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 74.5 points while holding opponents to 50.8% shooting.

The Dragons have gone 2-1 away from home. Drexel has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Albany (NY) makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Drexel has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Drexel averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Albany (NY) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Joshua is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Great Danes.

Kobe Magee is shooting 49.1% and averaging 15.8 points for the Dragons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

