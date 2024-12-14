Albany (NY) puts home win streak on the line against Drexel

Drexel Dragons (6-4) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-5) Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons…

Drexel Dragons (6-4) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-5)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -1; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) hosts Drexel looking to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Great Danes are 3-0 on their home court. Albany (NY) scores 77.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Dragons are 2-1 on the road. Drexel averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Albany (NY) makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Drexel has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Drexel averages 73.4 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 74.5 Albany (NY) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Joshua is scoring 12.7 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Great Danes.

Kobe Magee is averaging 15.8 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Dragons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

