Albany (NY) plays Sacred Heart, looks to break road slide

Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-6) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-6, 1-1 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-6) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-6, 1-1 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -3.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) travels to Sacred Heart looking to end its four-game road slide.

The Pioneers have gone 2-0 at home. Sacred Heart has a 1-3 record against opponents above .500.

The Great Danes are 1-4 on the road. Albany (NY) ranks fifth in the America East shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

Sacred Heart scores 72.3 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 74.8 Albany (NY) allows. Albany (NY) has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 44.5% shooting opponents of Sacred Heart have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amiri Stewart is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Pioneers.

Kheni Briggs is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, while averaging 8.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.