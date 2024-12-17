Albany (NY) faces Sacred Heart, seeks to break 3-game slide

Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-6) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-6, 1-1 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-6) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-6, 1-1 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) looks to break its three-game losing streak with a win over Sacred Heart.

The Pioneers are 2-0 in home games. Sacred Heart is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Great Danes are 1-4 on the road. Albany (NY) scores 77.3 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.

Sacred Heart is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points lower than the 51.5% Albany (NY) allows to opponents. Albany (NY) averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Sacred Heart allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amiri Stewart is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Pioneers.

Byron Joshua is averaging 12.7 points, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Great Danes.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

