Albany (NY) faces Columbia, seeks 4th straight home win

Columbia Lions (8-0) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (5-3)

Albany, New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) hosts Columbia trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Great Danes have gone 2-0 in home games. Albany (NY) is fourth in the America East scoring 76.3 points while shooting 45.0% from the field.

The Lions are 3-0 on the road. Columbia is fifth in the Ivy League with 32.8 rebounds per game led by Blair Thompson averaging 6.6.

Albany (NY) makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Columbia has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Columbia has shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 48.3% shooting opponents of Albany (NY) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kheni Briggs averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is scoring 22.8 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Lions.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

