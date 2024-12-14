Albany hosts Saint Bonaventure following Donovan’s 32-point performance

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-5) at Albany Great Danes (8-1) Albany, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Albany hosts…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-5) at Albany Great Danes (8-1)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany hosts Saint Bonaventure after Kaci Donovan scored 32 points in Albany’s 72-36 win over the Boston University Terriers.

The Great Danes have gone 4-0 at home. Albany is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Bonnies are 1-3 on the road. Saint Bonaventure has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Albany averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Saint Bonaventure allows. Saint Bonaventure has shot at a 37.4% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points less than the 39.3% shooting opponents of Albany have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla Cooper is scoring 18.9 points per game with 8.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Great Danes.

Dani Haskell is averaging 15.8 points for the Bonnies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

