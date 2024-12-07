Alabama State visits Verhulst and No. 11 Oklahoma

Alabama State Hornets (2-6) at Oklahoma Sooners (7-1)
Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Oklahoma faces Alabama State after Payton Verhulst scored 21 points in Oklahoma’s 78-72 victory against the Louisville Cardinals.
The Sooners are 3-0 in home games. Oklahoma is fifth in college basketball averaging 90.3 points and is shooting 49.7% from the field.
The Hornets have gone 0-4 away from home. Alabama State averages 21.1 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.
Oklahoma’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Alabama State gives up. Alabama State averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Oklahoma gives up.
TOP PERFORMERS: Raegan Beers is shooting 72.6% and averaging 18.6 points for the Sooners.
Cordasia Harris is shooting 45.2% and averaging 9.5 points for the Hornets.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
