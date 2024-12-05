Alabama State visits Southern Miss following Harris’ 24-point showing

Alabama State Hornets (3-5) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-4) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden…

Alabama State Hornets (3-5) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-4)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -2.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss hosts Alabama State after Denijay Harris scored 24 points in Southern Miss’ 66-65 win over the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Golden Eagles have gone 3-0 in home games. Southern Miss has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hornets are 0-5 on the road. Alabama State ranks fifth in the SWAC giving up 81.0 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

Southern Miss’ average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Alabama State allows. Alabama State averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Southern Miss allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cobie Montgomery averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc.

Amarr Knox is averaging 15.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Hornets.

