Alabama State visits Oklahoma State after Heard’s 29-point outing

Alabama State Hornets (2-5) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (8-1)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State faces Alabama State after Stailee Heard scored 29 points in Oklahoma State’s 93-39 win over the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Cowgirls are 7-0 in home games. Oklahoma State is fifth in the Big 12 scoring 83.8 points while shooting 50.5% from the field.

The Hornets have gone 0-3 away from home. Alabama State ranks ninth in the SWAC giving up 74.9 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

Oklahoma State makes 50.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Alabama State has allowed to its opponents (45.8%). Alabama State’s 29.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Oklahoma State has allowed to its opponents (33.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Gray averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc.

Kaitlyn Bryant is shooting 22.7% from beyond the arc with 0.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 5.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

