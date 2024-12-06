Alabama State visits Oklahoma State after Heard’s 29-point game

Alabama State Hornets (2-5) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (8-1) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State faces…

Alabama State Hornets (2-5) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (8-1)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State faces Alabama State after Stailee Heard scored 29 points in Oklahoma State’s 93-39 victory over the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Cowgirls have gone 7-0 at home. Oklahoma State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hornets are 0-3 on the road. Alabama State has a 1-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Oklahoma State makes 50.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Alabama State has allowed to its opponents (45.8%). Alabama State’s 29.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Oklahoma State has given up to its opponents (33.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Gray is shooting 46.1% and averaging 16.3 points for the Cowgirls.

Cordasia Harris is scoring 9.1 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Hornets.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

