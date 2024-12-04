Alabama State visits Harris and Southern Miss

Alabama State Hornets (3-5) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-4) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss…

Alabama State Hornets (3-5) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-4)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss faces Alabama State after Denijay Harris scored 24 points in Southern Miss’ 66-65 victory over the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Golden Eagles have gone 3-0 in home games. Southern Miss allows 79.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

The Hornets are 0-5 in road games. Alabama State allows 81.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

Southern Miss’ average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Alabama State allows. Alabama State averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Southern Miss gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is shooting 47.3% and averaging 14.3 points for the Golden Eagles.

Tyler Mack averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 6.6 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

