Alabama State hosts West Georgia following Jones’ 24-point game

West Georgia Wolves (4-4) at Alabama State Hornets (2-7)

Montgomery, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia visits Alabama State after Destiny Jones scored 24 points in West Georgia’s 81-76 loss to the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Hornets are 2-0 on their home court. Alabama State gives up 84.3 points and has been outscored by 40.0 points per game.

The Wolves have gone 1-4 away from home. West Georgia is 1-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.8 turnovers per game.

Alabama State’s average of 3.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game West Georgia allows. West Georgia averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.9 fewer made shots on average than the 10.4 per game Alabama State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cordasia Harris is shooting 44.4% and averaging 9.3 points for the Hornets.

Zuriyah Davis is averaging 13.5 points for the Wolves.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.