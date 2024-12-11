Alabama State Hornets take on the UT Martin Skyhawks on 4-game slide

UT Martin Skyhawks (3-6) at Alabama State Hornets (3-6) Montgomery, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -5.5;…

UT Martin Skyhawks (3-6) at Alabama State Hornets (3-6)

Montgomery, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -5.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State comes into the matchup against UT Martin after losing four in a row.

The Hornets are 1-0 on their home court. Alabama State is ninth in the SWAC with 26.2 points per game in the paint led by Amarr Knox averaging 6.0.

The Skyhawks are 1-5 on the road. UT Martin ranks fifth in the OVC scoring 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Josue Grullon averaging 7.0.

Alabama State is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 41.4% UT Martin allows to opponents. UT Martin averages 73.0 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 81.0 Alabama State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Knox is shooting 42.9% and averaging 15.0 points for the Hornets.

Grullon is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 18.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.