Alabama State faces Florida on 9-game skid

Alabama State Hornets (2-9) at Florida Gators (8-5) Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 3:45 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State is looking…

Alabama State Hornets (2-9) at Florida Gators (8-5)

Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 3:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State is looking to end its nine-game slide with a victory against Florida.

The Gators have gone 7-1 in home games. Florida has a 3-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Hornets are 0-6 in road games. Alabama State allows 82.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 38.2 points per game.

Florida’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 4.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Alabama State allows. Alabama State averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Florida allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liv McGill is averaging 16.2 points, five assists and 1.6 steals for the Gators.

Cordasia Harris is scoring 9.5 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Hornets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Hornets: 1-9, averaging 41.5 points, 25.4 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 28.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.