Alabama squares off against Richmond

Richmond Spiders (9-3) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1)

West Palm Beach, Florida; Saturday, 1:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama faces Richmond in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The Crimson Tide have an 11-1 record in non-conference games. Alabama is 9-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Spiders have a 9-3 record in non-conference play. Richmond averages 72.8 points while outscoring opponents by 15.1 points per game.

Alabama makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.8 percentage points higher than Richmond has allowed to its opponents (37.2%). Richmond has shot at a 49.6% rate from the field this season, 15.6 percentage points above the 34.0% shooting opponents of Alabama have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zaay Green is averaging 16.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Crimson Tide.

Rachel Ullstrom is shooting 55.7% and averaging 16.8 points for the Spiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 81.6 points, 40.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points per game.

Spiders: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

