Alabama plays No. 15 Michigan State

Michigan State Spartans (11-0, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1)

West Palm Beach, Florida; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Michigan State and Alabama square off at Massimino Court in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The Crimson Tide have a 10-1 record in non-conference games. Alabama ranks sixth in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 55.0 points while holding opponents to 33.6% shooting.

The Spartans have a 10-0 record in non-conference play. Michigan State ranks second in the Big Ten shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.

Alabama averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Michigan State allows. Michigan State scores 32.3 more points per game (87.3) than Alabama gives up (55.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Zaay Green is averaging 16.2 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Crimson Tide.

Theryn Hallock is averaging 11.7 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 81.8 points, 39.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points per game.

Spartans: 10-0, averaging 85.3 points, 38.0 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 14.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

