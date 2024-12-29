Alabama A&M visits Vanderbilt following Blakes’ 24-point showing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (7-4) at Vanderbilt Commodores (12-1) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt takes on Alabama…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (7-4) at Vanderbilt Commodores (12-1)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt takes on Alabama A&M after Mikayla Blakes scored 24 points in Vanderbilt’s 103-68 victory over the West Georgia Wolves.

The Commodores have gone 8-0 at home. Vanderbilt is eighth in college basketball averaging 88.3 points and is shooting 46.3% from the field.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-1 away from home. Alabama A&M is the best team in the SWAC allowing just 63.5 points per game while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

Vanderbilt averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Alabama A&M allows. Alabama A&M averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Vanderbilt gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khamil Pierre is averaging 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.9 steals for the Commodores.

Kalia Walker is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 9-1, averaging 89.1 points, 37.1 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 15.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 63.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 11.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

