Alabama A&M visits Vanderbilt following Blakes’ 24-point outing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (7-4) at Vanderbilt Commodores (12-1) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt faces Alabama A&M…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (7-4) at Vanderbilt Commodores (12-1)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt faces Alabama A&M after Mikayla Blakes scored 24 points in Vanderbilt’s 103-68 victory against the West Georgia Wolves.

The Commodores have gone 8-0 at home. Vanderbilt is fifth in the SEC in rebounding with 39.0 rebounds. Khamil Pierre paces the Commodores with 11.5 boards.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-1 away from home. Alabama A&M ranks ninth in the SWAC with 30.6 rebounds per game led by Alisha Wilson averaging 9.5.

Vanderbilt makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Alabama A&M has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Alabama A&M scores 8.2 more points per game (63.1) than Vanderbilt allows to opponents (54.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre is averaging 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.9 steals for the Commodores.

Jaiyah Harris-Smith is averaging 3.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 9-1, averaging 89.1 points, 37.1 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 15.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 63.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 11.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.