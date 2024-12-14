Alabama A&M visits Chattanooga after Bonham’s 22-point game

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-5) at Chattanooga Mocs (6-4) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hosts Alabama A&M…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-5) at Chattanooga Mocs (6-4)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hosts Alabama A&M after Trey Bonham scored 22 points in Chattanooga’s 75-67 win over the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Mocs are 4-1 in home games. Chattanooga is seventh in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 72.7 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 0-2 on the road. Alabama A&M ranks second in the SWAC with 35.1 rebounds per game led by Chad Moodie averaging 4.8.

Chattanooga’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M scores 7.0 more points per game (79.7) than Chattanooga allows (72.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bonham is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Mocs.

Moodie is averaging 13.4 points for the Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

