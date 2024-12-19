Alabama A&M takes on Tulane following Walker’s 30-point performance

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-3) at Tulane Green Wave (5-4) New Orleans; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M faces…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-3) at Tulane Green Wave (5-4)

New Orleans; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M faces Tulane after Kalia Walker scored 30 points in Alabama A&M’s 80-77 win against the North Alabama Lions.

The Green Wave have gone 4-1 at home. Tulane is second in the AAC with 34.2 points per game in the paint led by Kyren Whittington averaging 12.0.

The Bulldogs are 5-0 on the road. Alabama A&M has a 1-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Tulane scores 72.0 points, 6.1 more per game than the 65.9 Alabama A&M allows. Alabama A&M averages 65.9 points per game, 0.7 more than the 65.2 Tulane gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victoria Keenan is shooting 49.2% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, while averaging 12.1 points and 1.7 steals.

Walker is averaging 15.2 points for the Bulldogs.

