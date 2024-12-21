Alabama A&M takes on Samford, seeks to break 4-game skid

Samford Bulldogs (9-3) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-7) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -15.5; over/under…

Samford Bulldogs (9-3) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-7)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -15.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M comes into the matchup against Samford after losing four straight games.

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs are 4-3 on their home court. Alabama A&M ranks third in the SWAC with 34.4 points per game in the paint led by Chad Moodie averaging 5.0.

The Samford Bulldogs have gone 2-3 away from home. Samford leads the SoCon with 18.8 assists. Rylan Jones leads the Samford Bulldogs with 6.0.

Alabama A&M is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Samford allows to opponents. Samford has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 44.0% shooting opponents of Alabama A&M have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moodie is averaging 12.8 points and 1.5 blocks for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

Jaden Brownell is averaging 14.6 points for the Samford Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Alabama A&M Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Samford Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 87.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 11.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

