Alabama A&M Bulldogs face the Samford Bulldogs on 4-game skid

Samford Bulldogs (9-3) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-7) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M will try…

Samford Bulldogs (9-3) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-7)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M will try to break its four-game losing streak when the Alabama A&M Bulldogs play Samford.

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs have gone 4-3 in home games. Alabama A&M ranks fourth in the SWAC in team defense, allowing 80.1 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The Samford Bulldogs have gone 2-3 away from home. Samford scores 88.3 points while outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game.

Alabama A&M is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Samford allows to opponents. Samford has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 44.0% shooting opponents of Alabama A&M have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Ford is averaging 8.5 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

Jaden Brownell is shooting 59.8% and averaging 14.6 points for the Samford Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Alabama A&M Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Samford Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 87.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 11.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.