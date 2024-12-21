Alabama A&M Bulldogs face the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-3) vs. Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-4) New Orleans; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-3) vs. Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-4)

New Orleans; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas and Alabama A&M square off in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Bulldogs have a 6-4 record in non-conference play. Alabama A&M ranks seventh in the SWAC with 27.6 points per game in the paint led by Darian Burgin averaging 6.0.

The Sugar Bears are 6-3 in non-conference play. Central Arkansas is fifth in the ASUN with 35.0 rebounds per game led by Elizabeth Abiara averaging 6.1.

Alabama A&M is shooting 37.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 36.1% Central Arkansas allows to opponents. Central Arkansas has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 44.4% shooting opponents of Alabama A&M have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalia Walker is shooting 36.1% and averaging 14.5 points for the Bulldogs.

Jade Upshaw is averaging 16.6 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Sugar Bears.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.