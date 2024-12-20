Akron Zips and the Yale Bulldogs meet in El Paso, Texas

Yale Bulldogs (5-5) vs. Akron Zips (6-3) El Paso, Texas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5; over/under…

Yale Bulldogs (5-5) vs. Akron Zips (6-3)

El Paso, Texas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays Yale in El Paso, Texas.

The Zips are 6-3 in non-conference play. Akron is fourth in the MAC with 33.6 points per game in the paint led by James Okonkwo averaging 6.2.

The Bulldogs are 5-5 in non-conference play. Yale ranks fourth in the Ivy League giving up 71.4 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

Akron averages 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 8.5 per game Yale gives up. Yale has shot at a 49.3% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 44.5% shooting opponents of Akron have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bowen Hardman is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, while averaging 8.6 points.

John Poulakidas is shooting 48.1% and averaging 21.1 points for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.