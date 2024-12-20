Akron hosts Holloway and No. 20 Michigan

Michigan Wolverines (9-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at Akron Zips (5-5) Akron, Ohio; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 20…

Michigan Wolverines (9-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at Akron Zips (5-5)

Akron, Ohio; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Michigan visits Akron after Mila Holloway scored 20 points in Michigan’s 72-62 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Zips are 4-1 in home games. Akron is sixth in the MAC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Shelbee Brown averaging 6.3.

The Wolverines play their first true road game after going 9-2 with a 2-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Michigan scores 82.5 points while outscoring opponents by 26.4 points per game.

Akron makes 41.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Michigan has allowed to its opponents (35.1%). Michigan scores 21.0 more points per game (82.5) than Akron allows to opponents (61.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Teniesha Clarke is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Zips.

Syla Swords is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Wolverines.

