Akins leads Denver against Portland State after 22-point game

Denver Pioneers (4-6) at Portland State Vikings (4-4)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits Portland State after Sebastian Akins scored 22 points in Denver’s 80-59 win over the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Vikings are 2-0 on their home court. Portland State is fourth in college basketball with 43.8 points in the paint led by Terri Miller Jr. averaging 11.0.

The Pioneers are 0-4 in road games. Denver allows 78.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.4 points per game.

Portland State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Denver gives up. Denver averages 74.6 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 84.4 Portland State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Henderson averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc.

Isaiah Addo-Ankrah averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc.

