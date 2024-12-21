Air Force visits Boise State following Marshall’s 23-point performance

Air Force Falcons (3-8) at Boise State Broncos (8-3) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -20.5;…

Air Force Falcons (3-8) at Boise State Broncos (8-3)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -20.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force visits Boise State after Kyle Marshall scored 23 points in Air Force’s 81-76 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Broncos are 5-0 on their home court. Boise State is the MWC leader with 37.8 rebounds per game led by O’Mar Stanley averaging 6.8.

The Falcons are 0-4 on the road. Air Force has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Boise State’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Air Force allows. Air Force averages 66.3 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 66.5 Boise State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Degenhart is scoring 17.5 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Broncos.

Ethan Taylor is averaging 15.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Falcons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Falcons: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 26.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.