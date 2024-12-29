Air Force takes home win streak into matchup with New Mexico

New Mexico Lobos (7-6) at Air Force Falcons (10-2) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Air Force…

New Mexico Lobos (7-6) at Air Force Falcons (10-2)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force hosts New Mexico aiming to continue its seven-game home winning streak.

The Falcons have gone 6-0 in home games. Air Force has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Lobos are 0-2 in road games. New Mexico averages 72.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

Air Force’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game New Mexico gives up. New Mexico averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 4.3 per game Air Force allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milahnie Perry is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Falcons.

Destinee Hooks is shooting 49.7% and averaging 16.9 points for the Lobos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 8-2, averaging 64.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 13.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points per game.

Lobos: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

