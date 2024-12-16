Air Force plays Oregon on 6-game win streak

Air Force Falcons (9-1) at Oregon Ducks (7-3, 0-1 Big Ten) Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Air…

Air Force Falcons (9-1) at Oregon Ducks (7-3, 0-1 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force is looking to continue its six-game win streak with a victory over Oregon.

The Ducks have gone 7-1 at home. Oregon is 7-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Falcons are 1-1 on the road.

Oregon averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 4.4 per game Air Force gives up. Air Force has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Oregon have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Scott is shooting 48.2% and averaging 11.5 points for the Ducks.

Milahnie Perry is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Falcons.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

