Air Force Falcons and the Stony Brook Seawolves square off in Frisco, Texas

Stony Brook Seawolves (2-6) vs. Air Force Falcons (2-7)
Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Air Force plays Stony Brook at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.
The Falcons are 2-7 in non-conference play. Air Force gives up 68.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.3 points per game.
The Seawolves have a 2-6 record in non-conference games. Stony Brook gives up 79.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 13.0 points per game.
Air Force is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 49.2% Stony Brook allows to opponents. Stony Brook averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.8 per game Air Force gives up.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Falcons.
Joseph Octave is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Seawolves.
