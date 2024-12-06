Air Force Falcons and the Stony Brook Seawolves square off in Frisco, Texas

Stony Brook Seawolves (2-6) vs. Air Force Falcons (2-7) Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Air Force plays…

Stony Brook Seawolves (2-6) vs. Air Force Falcons (2-7)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force plays Stony Brook at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.

The Falcons are 2-7 in non-conference play. Air Force gives up 68.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

The Seawolves have a 2-6 record in non-conference games. Stony Brook gives up 79.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 13.0 points per game.

Air Force is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 49.2% Stony Brook allows to opponents. Stony Brook averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.8 per game Air Force gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Falcons.

Joseph Octave is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Seawolves.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

