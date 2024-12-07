Stony Brook Seawolves (2-6) vs. Air Force Falcons (2-7) Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -4.5;…

Stony Brook Seawolves (2-6) vs. Air Force Falcons (2-7)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -4.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force faces Stony Brook at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.

The Falcons have a 2-7 record in non-conference play. Air Force gives up 68.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

The Seawolves are 2-6 in non-conference play. Stony Brook has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Air Force is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 49.2% Stony Brook allows to opponents. Stony Brook’s 38.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points lower than Air Force has allowed to its opponents (45.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor is scoring 17.3 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Falcons.

CJ Luster II averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.