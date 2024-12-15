Ahmad Robinson scores 25 to lead Mercer to 75-63 victory over winless Chicago State

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Ahmad Robinson had 25 points in Mercer’s 75-63 win over winless Chicago State on Sunday. Robinson…

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Ahmad Robinson had 25 points in Mercer’s 75-63 win over winless Chicago State on Sunday.

Robinson shot 9 of 16 from the field and went 7 for 8 from the free-throw line for the Bears (6-4). Marcus Overstreet scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Angel Montas had nine points.

Noble Crawford led the Cougars (0-12) with 20 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals. Cameron Jernigan added 18 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Troy McCoy scored 11.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

