Agbo, Claude fuel USC past Cal State Northridge for 90-69 win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chibuzo Agbo scored 23 points and Desmond Claude scored 21 points and USC distanced itself from…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chibuzo Agbo scored 23 points and Desmond Claude scored 21 points and USC distanced itself from Cal State Northridge in the second half beating the Matadors 90-69 on Wednesday night.

Saint Thomas scored 16 points and Josh Cohen added 12 for the Trojans (8-4) who have won three straight following a three-game skid.

PJ Fuller II and Keonte Jones scored 17 apiece for the Matadors (7-4).

Thomas made a pair of 3-pointers within a minute and Claude converted a three-point play and USC extended its 54-49 lead to 14 points and the Trojans stayed ahead by double digits the rest of the way.

USC went on a 13-2 run in less than two minutes turning a 9-8 lead into a 22-10 advantage with 13:54 left before halftime. But CSUN methodically began chipping away finding success playing fast to create interior offense. The Matadors outscored USC 20-12 in the paint in the first half.

Jones’ layup capped a 26-13 CSUN scoring outburst that lasted almost 10 minutes and gave the Matadors a 36-35 lead. Reserve Kevin Patton sank a deep, step-back 3 from straight on as time expired to end the half to put the Trojans up 40-39.

USC used an 8-0 run to start the second before CSUN went on a 6-2 spurt to get within 50-44.

The Matadors host Chicago State on Saturday. USC hosts Southern University on Sunday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.