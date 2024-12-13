Agara leads Stanford against Cal after 29-point performance

Stanford Cardinal (7-2) at California Golden Bears (9-1) Berkeley, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stanford visits Cal after…

Stanford Cardinal (7-2) at California Golden Bears (9-1)

Berkeley, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford visits Cal after Nunu Agara scored 29 points in Stanford’s 94-88 loss to the LSU Tigers.

The Golden Bears are 5-0 on their home court. Cal ranks ninth in the ACC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Ugonne Onyiah averaging 4.7.

The Cardinal are 0-2 on the road. Stanford ranks third in the ACC with 27.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Elena Bosgana averaging 4.3.

Cal averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Stanford allows. Stanford has shot at a 50.0% rate from the field this season, 13.4 percentage points above the 36.6% shooting opponents of Cal have averaged.

The Golden Bears and Cardinal face off Friday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lulu Twidale averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc.

Jzaniya Harriel is shooting 52.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, while averaging 9.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

