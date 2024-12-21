Adkins leads South Carolina Upstate against Youngstown State after 21-point game

Youngstown State Penguins (7-5, 3-0 Horizon League) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-10) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Youngstown State Penguins (7-5, 3-0 Horizon League) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-10)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -8.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate hosts Youngstown State after Carmelo Adkins scored 21 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 85-70 loss to the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Spartans are 3-2 on their home court. South Carolina Upstate is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

The Penguins have gone 3-3 away from home. Youngstown State scores 74.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game.

South Carolina Upstate scores 76.4 points, 6.7 more per game than the 69.7 Youngstown State allows. Youngstown State’s 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than South Carolina Upstate has allowed to its opponents (47.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mister Dean is scoring 14.7 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Spartans.

Nico Galette is averaging 13.3 points, seven rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Penguins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 74.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Penguins: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

