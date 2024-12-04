Adkins’ 17 lead South Carolina Upstate over Brevard 91-60

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Carmelo Adkins’ 17 points helped South Carolina Upstate defeat Brevard 91-60 on Wednesday night. Adkins also…

Adkins also contributed seven rebounds for the Spartans (3-8). Mister Dean scored 16 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Chico Johnson shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Jadon Carnes led the way for the Tornados with 11 points. Charlie Hester added eight points and Andrew Smith had seven points.

