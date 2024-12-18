Adebayo scores 16 as Mount St. Mary’s downs LIU 80-72

Dola Adebayo's 16 points helped Mount St. Mary's defeat Long Island University 80-72 on Wednesday night.

NEW YORK (AP) — Dola Adebayo’s 16 points helped Mount St. Mary’s defeat Long Island University 80-72 on Wednesday night.

Adebayo also contributed five rebounds for the Mountaineers (7-4). Abdou Khadre Kebe shot 3 for 9 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 12 points. Javon Ervin shot 2 of 9 from the field and went 7 for 10 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Sharks (4-10) were led by Malachi Davis, who recorded 23 points and four assists. Blake Lander added 12 points and two steals for LIU. Shadrak Lasu had nine points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

