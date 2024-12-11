Adams leads Rutgers against Fairleigh Dickinson after 23-point outing

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (7-2) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (7-2) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers faces Fairleigh Dickinson after Destiny Adams scored 23 points in Rutgers’ 66-64 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 5-2 in home games. Rutgers is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Knights are 4-2 on the road. Fairleigh Dickinson is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Rutgers makes 43.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Fairleigh Dickinson has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Fairleigh Dickinson has shot at a 39.5% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Rutgers have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adams is shooting 47.1% and averaging 19.7 points for the Scarlet Knights.

Lilly Parke averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.