Adams and the Rice Owls take on Hartley and the Utah Tech Trailblazers

Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-4) at Rice Owls (5-3) Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice and Utah Tech square…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-4) at Rice Owls (5-3)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice and Utah Tech square off in non-conference action.

The Owls are 4-1 on their home court. Rice is second in the AAC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Hailey Adams averaging 7.6.

The Trailblazers are 1-2 in road games. Utah Tech has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Rice’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Utah Tech gives up. Utah Tech averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.9 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Rice allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Ennis is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 12.1 points.

Chardonnay Hartley is averaging 15.9 points and 7.6 assists for the Trailblazers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.