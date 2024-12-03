Adams and No. 1 Kansas host Creighton

Kansas Jayhawks (7-0) at Creighton Bluejays (5-3) Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Kansas visits Creighton…

Kansas Jayhawks (7-0) at Creighton Bluejays (5-3)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Kansas visits Creighton after KJ Adams scored 22 points in Kansas’ 86-51 win against the Furman Paladins.

The Bluejays have gone 4-1 at home. Creighton is ninth in the Big East with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Kalkbrenner averaging 2.9.

The Jayhawks play their first true road game after going 7-0 to start the season. Kansas is 6-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.7 turnovers per game.

Creighton makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Kansas has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Kansas has shot at a 52.6% clip from the field this season, 14.6 percentage points above the 38.0% shooting opponents of Creighton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalkbrenner is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Bluejays.

Zeke Mayo averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

