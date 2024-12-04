Adams and CSU Northridge host UC Riverside

UC Riverside Highlanders (4-4) at CSU Northridge Matadors (6-2) Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge takes…

UC Riverside Highlanders (4-4) at CSU Northridge Matadors (6-2)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge takes on UC Riverside after Marcus Adams Jr. scored 21 points in CSU Northridge’s 72-69 overtime win over the Montana State Bobcats.

The Matadors have gone 1-0 in home games. CSU Northridge averages 81.9 points and has outscored opponents by 12.5 points per game.

The Highlanders are 2-4 on the road. UC Riverside has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

CSU Northridge’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game UC Riverside allows. UC Riverside has shot at a 41.0% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points above the 36.7% shooting opponents of CSU Northridge have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adams is shooting 56.4% and averaging 16.0 points for the Matadors.

Barrington Hargress averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 18.8 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

