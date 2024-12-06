Adam Clark scores 22, Merrimack defeats winless Canisius 60-52 in MAAC opener

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Adam Clark scored 22 points to help Merrimack defeat winless Canisius 60-52 on Friday night in…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Adam Clark scored 22 points to help Merrimack defeat winless Canisius 60-52 on Friday night in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference opener.

Clark added five rebounds for the Warriors (3-6). Matt Becht scored 12 points, finishing 4 of 10 from 3-point range. Devon Savage shot 3 for 10 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Tana Kopa had 15 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks for the Golden Griffins (0-9). Jasman Sangha added 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Paul McMillan IV scored 13.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

