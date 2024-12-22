Abou Ousmane scores 19 points as Oklahoma State holds off Oral Roberts 86-74

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Abou Ousmane scored 10 of his season-high 19 points in the final 10 minutes as Oklahoma…

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Abou Ousmane scored 10 of his season-high 19 points in the final 10 minutes as Oklahoma State held off in-state rival Oral Roberts, 86-74 to close out its nonconference schedule Sunday.

Ousmane was 9-for-9 at the free throw line and the Cowboys converted 31 of 39 at the line to offset the Golden Eagles, who were 12 of 30 from behind the 3-point line.

Luke Gray dunked and followed up with a three-point play to pull Oral Roberts within four points, 48-44 with just under 15 minutes left to play. Jackson Skipper’s layup midway through the half made it 58-50, but Ousmane hit two free throws and a jumper to push the Cowboys’ lead to 10 pints and his jumper with under six minutes remaining pushed it to 20 points, 73-53.

Bryce Thompson scored 14 points and Jamyron Keller and Khalil Brantley each added 10 as the Cowboys shot 48.1% (26 of 54), including 3 of 14 from distance.

Isaac McBride hit 5 of 7 from 3-point range and finished with 27 points to lead Oral Roberts (3-9). Darius Robinson Jr. added 10 points.

The Cowboys open their Big 12 Conference season Dec. 30 when they host to No. 15 Houston.

